EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day with strong to severe storms expected. This morning will start out mostly cloudy with a line of thunderstorms around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. This line of storms will continue to progress eastward into East Texas by late morning and into the midday hours. Expect heavy rainfall and frequent lightning as the storms reach our area. Some storms could see some very gusty winds along with large hail and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. Most of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms today. Most of the activity will begin to diminish this evening with a few showers and thunderstorms possible again overnight into very early Thursday morning. Most of Thursday will give us a break in the rain before more moves in late Thursday into Friday. The cold front that arrives late Thursday will bring cooler air to the region with high temperatures on Friday only reaching the upper 60s. Friday and Saturday could bring heavy rainfall to the area. This means the flash flood concerns will continue from today into the weekend. Rain should come to an end by Sunday morning with more sunshine to start next week.