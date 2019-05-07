Missing 3-year-old found safe; AMBER Alert canceled

There’s no word on whether police also found the 20-year-old suspected of taking the child

Zanyah Rita Lucio, 3, is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, according to authorities (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KSLA Digital Team | May 7, 2019 at 5:00 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 1:27 AM

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS (KSLA) - The 3-year-old girl who went missing in Texas has been found safe.

San Antonio police, believing Zanyah Rita Lucio to be in grave or immediate danger, had issued an AMBER alert for the child.

Police also were searching for 20-year-old Gabriela Kathleen Lucio. She stands 4'11" tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black and red hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
The child had last been seen at 11:32 p.m. Monday at 800 Babcock Road, Apt. 25107 in San Antonio.

Police also were searching for 20-year-old Gabriela Kathleen Lucio.

She allegedly took the child around 9:24 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on whether she also has been found.

Gabriela Kathleen Lucio stands 4′11″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black and red hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she also has multiple tattoos.

There also was no word on the relationship between her and the child.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the case to call San Antonio police’s Special Victims Unit at (210) 207-2313.

