Midwest flooding leads to evacuations; road, school closings

May 8, 2019 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 10:30 AM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — As the Mississippi River continues to surge, flash flooding along Kansas creeks and streams is forcing people from their homes, closing roads and prompting schools to call off classes.

Emergency management officials began evacuating an area about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) west of the Kansas college town of Manhattan around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Evacuations also are underway in part of Marion County in the central part of the state.

Near the Oklahoma border, flooding closed a stretch of the Kansas Turnpike. And there were numerous water rescues in Augusta, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Wichita.

Flash flood watches also are in effect in Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, as well as flood warnings along the Mississippi River.

