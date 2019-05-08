Henderson man suffers serious injuries in 2-vehicle Shelby County wreck involving 18-wheeler

A Henderson man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Shelby County on Tuesday. (Source: ShelbyCountyToday.com)
By Gary Bass | May 8, 2019 at 12:28 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 12:28 PM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A Henderson man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred on State Highway 7 in Shelby County Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck, which occurred near the FM 711 intersection at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The preliminary report shows that a 65-year-old Marshall man was driving a 2014 Kenworth truck-tractor rig west on SH 7, and he was being followed by a 2015 passenger vehicle driven by Wesley Bromley, 22.

When the driver of the 18-wheeler slowed to make a right turn onto FM 711, it was rear-ended by the Toyota.

Bromley was taken by ambulance to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the press release stated. The driver of the 18-wheeler and his passenger were not injured in the crash.

“Bromley was issued a traffic citation for failure to control speed,” the press release stated.

