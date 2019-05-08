Heavy rains prompt City of Marshall to supply sandbags to residents

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - The City of Marshall is helping residents combat the heavy rain East Texas has received.
The city reported they will now be providing sandbags to their residents in order to prepare for the consistent rain.
Free sandbags are being provided at the Marshall Convenience Station located at 2300 5 Notch Road. There is 10-bag limit per person and residents must show proof of Marshall residency, either by displaying a driver’s license or water bill.
Residents may begin picking up sandbags starting on May 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The city says they are continuing a practice that they’ve done in the past during times of heavy rain.
“...We want our citizens to have the ability to be prepared for the storm systems that are being forecast to produce moderate to heavy rain,” said Assistant Public Services Director Chris Miles. "Distributing these sandbags to our citizens is our way of helping them do that.”
For more information, the city says residents can contact the Public Services Department at 903-935-4516.
