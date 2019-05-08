German auto part manufacturer to open center in Kilgore

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - German-based Wagner Tuning has announced that Synergy Park in Kilgore will be the location for the company’s new distribution and manufacturing center in the U.S.
The company committed to leasing a new 60,000 square foot industrial building, along with a capital investment of $6.2 million in real and personal property, according to the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. The project is expected to create 30 jobs.
The company develops and produces high quality engine parts such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, downpipes and Intercooler kits.
The business comes through an incentives agreement with KEDC.
