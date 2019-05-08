East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First Alert Weather Day through tonight, although most of the strongest storms have moved through East Texas. A few more may develop late this evening and into the overnight hours. Gusty winds, Frequent Lightning/Thunder, small hail and Flash Flooding will remain a concern until the storms pass late tonight. Please remain Weather Alert. Tomorrow we are looking for only scattered showers and thunderstorms, but on Thursday and again on Friday, more widespread showers, thundershowers, and thunderstorms will be possible. Very heavy rainfall totals through Saturday, with totals nearing 6″ in some areas. Please DO NOT DRIVE ONTO FLOODED ROADS!!! As we get into Sunday, rain chances diminish and a bit more sun is possible. Monday, only a few showers possible. Tuesday and Wednesday, a 50% chance for showers and storms exists.