East Texas roadwork for the week of May 6

Excavation and embankment work continue on the northbound side of the roadway as well as work to extend cross structures and replace driveway pipes. The roadway shoulders have been eliminated in the bridge area and temporary concrete traffic barriers installed with traffic shifted to allow the construction of new bridge rail on the Tanyard Creek Bridge. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through portions of the project. The contract consists of base repair, treated sub-grade, asphaltic concrete pavement base (ACP), a one course surface treatment (OCST), permeable friction course (PFC) surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.