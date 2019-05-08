East Texas Ag News: How to properly cure hay

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Now this may seem backwards, but too much moisture to your hay can actually cause it to catch fire.
According to agents with the Angelina County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension service, hay that hasn’t been allowed to cure can cause a fire.
We cure hay when we allow the sun to dry it to a moisture level below 17 percent.
Hay baled too soon and with too much moisture will rise in temperatures to well over 160 degrees and can catch fire, especially if the heat is next to another dry hay source.
Even when cured properly, it is normal for large round hay bales to reach an internal temperature of 120 degrees.
If you are unsure, a moisture sensor for hay in the field and a thermometer probe to check the bales are cheap expenses compared to losing an entire hay crop and the barn it was stored in.
