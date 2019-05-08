Man expected to be ok after being struck by lightning near Brownsboro

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was struck by lightning near Brownsboro has been transported to a Tyler hospital.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the man is expected to be ok.
Emergency crews are responding to a call of a person who was possibly struck by lightning in the Brownsboro area.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, deputies were responding to the call off of Redbud Road near Brownsboro.
The Henderson County Fire Marshal said they also had a unit headed that way.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV will continue to update this story with any new information we receive.
