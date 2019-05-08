Crews responding to fire at Palace Inn in Longview

Crews respond to a reported fire Wednesday morning at the Palace Inn motel in 2100 block of East Marshall Ave. in Longview. (Bob Hallmark/KLTV Multimedia Journalist)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 8, 2019 at 9:18 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 9:29 AM

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Crews in Longview are responding to a structure fire.

About 9 a.m. Wednesday, Longview Fire Department firefighters were called to a fire at 2107 E. Marshall Ave. at the Palace Inn.

At least one person was transported from the scene via ambulance.

Firefighters were concentrating on the roof of the building and were quickly able to contain the fire. Crews are now going room to room to clear the building.

Officials say the fire is under control at this time.

