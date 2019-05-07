Coroner identifies missing Texan as man found dead in Red River

He last was seen April 6 while walking on North Market Street in Shreveport

The body of 49-year-old Nathaniel H. Cozart, of Mount Enterprise, Texas, was found May 6 in Red River at Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff | May 7, 2019 at 2:40 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 1:29 AM

CADDO PARISH, (KSLA) - The man whose body was found Monday in Red River at Shreveport has been identified.

Nathaniel H. Cozart, 49, of Mount Enterprise, Texas, was reported as missing April 8. He last was seen April 6 while walking in the 400 block of North Market Street in Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
The Caddo coroner’s office says he is Nathaniel H. Cozart, of Mount Enterprise, Texas.

The 49-year-old was reported as missing April 8.

He last was seen April 6 while walking in the 400 block of North Market Street in Shreveport.

About 10:30 a.m. Monday, authorities were summoned to the Stoner Avenue boat launch near Veterans Memorial Park along Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

The Caddo sheriff’s marine unit searched Red River.

Cozart’s death is being investigated by Shreveport police.

An autopsy was ordered at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

