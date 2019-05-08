City of Marshall distributes sandbags to residents to help prevent flooding

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Marshall’s Public Services Department handed out free sandbags to residents today, after several days of heavy rain and more expected in the future.
“For the last two years we’ve been really making bags, maybe a little longer,” said Tommy Ford, with the City of Marshall. “But I know for two years, we make bags every time we expect a high rain or a heavy rain.”
The department says with so many low-lying areas around the city — it’s crucial to help residents who live in those areas.
“We live right near a creek, it’s right in our backyard,” said Ray Rilling, a Marshall resident. “Water comes up real fast when we get four or five inches of rain and it can come up to the back door almost, so we gotta put a few sandbags out.”
“We have a little water that comes down from the hill and we’re trying to block it from going into the house,” said Daniel Fajardo, a Marshall resident.
Residents say they’re grateful for the help the city provides.
“You know, just helping out," said Fajardo. "Little stuff like that means a lot to the community. I’m pretty sure a lot of people are going to appreciate that.”
Even though the rain seems to just keep coming, one resident says she’s not sick of the rain.
“Whatever God sends we have to accept,” said Lula Scott. “I’m proud of the rain. When the sun shines, I’ll be proud of it too.”
The city said even after this round of rain moves out, these sandbags can be reused when the next storm system comes through.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.