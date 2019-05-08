City councilman announces intentions to run for mayor of Tyler in 2020

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Don Warren, city councilman for District 4 in the city of Tyler, has announced he will run for mayor in 2020.
According to a press release sent by Warren’s campaign office, Warren’s immediate focus would be on infrastructure, including water, wastewater, streets and drainage, and he would work with the city council to address the traffic issues many residents have addressed as the city’s populations grows.
“I’m not finished. I’ve been on council for 5 years, and I’ve got more to do,” said Warren. “I want to serve the people who live here.”
People, he said, who he considered the most important asset to the city of Tyler.
“The people who live here... give their time, talents, and resources.,” said Warren. “The district that I represent is a diverse district, which I thoroughly enjoyed. I’ve reached out to the Hispanic population and other populations, and it’s been mind-opening.
“My goal is to come in and represent all the people."
Warren said since his position on the council would conflict with his position as mayor, if he were elected, he would step down in Feb. 2020. Since his time on the council Warren has “created public-private partnerships that proved instrumental with improvements to Bergfeld Park as well as the Hillside Park Renovation,” according to his campaign office.
“We need to continue economic development throughout the city; we need to continue working on our infrastructure, which we’ve done now,” Warren said. “We’ve started a traffic study, which is a major deal and it’s what citizens want accomplished, so we’ll continue to do that.
“There’s a lot going on, but I’m really excited about the future of Tyler,” Warren added.
Warren has been an oil and gas professional for 36 years. He owns Lomoco, Inc., an oil and gas asset management firm he formed in 1994. Don is married to Chelli and they have two grown daughters and six grandchildren.
If you’d like to learn more about Warren’s campaign, please visit his official campaign site.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.