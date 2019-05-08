City council approves renovations planned for ‘hidden park’ in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The city council of Tyler approved proposed renovations to one of the city’s oldest and least visited parks.
The Parks and Recreation office proposed new additions to Gassaway Park, including adding new concrete surfaces for new playground equipment, a half-court basketball play area, new parking areas, and improving access to the park.
Gassaway Park is located at the corner of Shady Trail and Charlotte, based in the neighborhood. Ed Moore, city councilman for District 3, said if you didn’t know the park was there, you’d probably drive right by it.
“It’s kind of hidden in the back southeast corner, where you have to get out of your vehicle and walk to the park,” Moore explained.
Another issue many residents reported during a neighborhood survey was the fact that playground and other park equipment was located downhill, meaning park guests would have to carry coolers, chairs, and anything else 300 to 400 yards downhill before reaching facilities.
“The issues we’ve had with the park is that you have to get out of your vehicle and walk down hill to get to the playground facilities,” said Moore. “The renovation that we’re doing is bringing all the playground facilities to what we call the top of the park.”
Parks Director Russ Jackson said the project would be similar to renovations made to Hillside Park in 2018.
“Making it more accessible, that’s the neat part about it,” Jackson said. “It’s nice to see something get revitalized, and doing that process."
“Everything we’re doing now is actually input from the people in the area,” Moore added.
After Wednesday’s approval, Jackson said a decision on contractor agreements could be made in the weeks that followed.
