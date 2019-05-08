Cherokee County man starts 3-year prison sentence for 2016 shooting death

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Cherokee County man has started his prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of criminal-negligent homicide.
According to prosecutor Jonathan Richey, Rayburn Hobbs, 84, of Bullard started a three-year prison term on April 30, following a jury verdict.
Hobbs was arrested in December 2016 in connection to the shooting death of Jimmie Gale Zinn, 69. Zinn, who had recently moved from Idaho and staying in East Texas, was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in Hobbs’ residence.
Hobbs originally was on trial for murder. However, Richey reported, the jury found him guilty of the lesser-included offense of criminal-negligent homicide.
His trial began on March 18 and the verdict was returned on March 22.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.