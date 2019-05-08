1 arrested for murder after deputies respond to disturbance call in Hunt County

QUINLAN, TX (KLTV) - After Hunt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home in Quinlan Tuesday evening, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound and arrested a 24-year-old man on a murder charge.
The suspect, Clifton Christopher Crabtree, of Quinlan, is still being held in the Hunt County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $1 million.
“This was a horrible and violent crime, and my thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Sheriff Randy Weeks said in the press release. “I want to commend all the officers and paramedics for their efforts to try and save the victim.”
According to a press release, HCSO deputies were dispatched out to a home in the 1200 block of Deer Lane in Quinlan at about 5:45 p.m. in reference to a disturbance involving shots fired.
“Deputies were initially advised the caller stated that she had been assaulted by a family member and the 911 call was disconnected,” the press release stated. “A second 911 call came in from a second person who stated that one person had been shot.”
At first, the deputies at the scene were unsure whether the suspect had shot himself or another family member. Multiple law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, and they found several people at the home, including one person who had been shot.
“It was determined that the suspect was still on scene and was subsequently detained for investigative purposes,” the press release stated.
HCSO deputies immediately started trying to save the victim’s life. According to the press release, they used an automated external defibrillator until American Medical Response personnel arrived at the scene.
“Sadly, the efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the press release stated.
Investigators with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrived at the scene, and as a result of their investigation, Crabtree was arrested and charged with murder. He was then taken to the county jail.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.