Alto man shares cell phone video of rescue after tornado destroyed home while he was inside

ALTO, TX (KTRE) - An Alto man has shared cell phone video of a couple coming to his rescue shortly after a tornado blew through his trailer home while he was inside.
“Well, I went through two storms that day. I got through the first one pretty well without much damage to my place," said Ricky Moore. “I guess around 30 or 40 minutes later, they said another one will be on its way. [I] tried to get prepared for it and went back to my little hiding spot. It got here, and it didn’t take no time, and it took everything with it.”
Moore said his home flew about 50 yards back down the road, and he stayed under the debris until he could safely run for help.
“I got up and the truck was sitting here in my road with their flashers on sitting there recording," Moore recalled. "How they missed it, I guess they just missed it by a few seconds I guess.”
The video footage was from the couple that was trapped on the road by Moore’s home, and helped him after the tornadoes were well out of the area. The couple later returned to Moore’s neighbor to waited until the storm settled.
Moore said it was a night he’ll never forget.
“It seems like it was all a dream looking at that video," said Moore. "It’s like living that dream all over again. It hurts me, I think about I could have been dead and gone.”
Moore is currently on a waiting list to receive a new mobile home thanks to funding from the River Church.
“It’s kind of amazing to me because I knew they were trying to help people, but I didn’t know they would go that far to buying me a trailer, you know," Moore said. "It’s really a blessing. I didn’t think that many could come together and help just not only me but the whole Alto.”
Moore is unsure when he will receive his new trailer, so he’s currently cleaning up the debris before his new home arrives. He is currently staying in a trailer that was donated to him by his manager.
