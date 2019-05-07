15-year-old girl dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck south of Kilgore

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A 15-year-old Overton girl died after the vehicle she was riding in went off the road near Kilgore Monday night and rolled over.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a fatal one-vehicle wreck at about 7:03 p.m. Monday. The wreck occurred on County Road 165 about three miles south of Kilgore in Rusk County.
The preliminary crash report shows that Demarcus Keshaun Holsome, 18, of Reklaw, was driving a 2000 Lincoln south on CR 165 when he approached a left curve at an unsafe speed.
After the vehicle went off the road to the right, Holsome overcorrected back to the left, the press release stated. The Lincoln then went into a side skid and traveled across the road and into the east ditch, where it rolled onto its roof.
Holsome was transported to UT Health, where he was listed in stable condition. Bagley Mahdessian, a passenger in the vehicle was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, where she was later pronounced dead by Judge Talyna Carlson.
The wreck is still under investigation.
