Upshur Rural Electric: Power lost at metering point, thousands without electricity

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Thousands of people are without power across multiple counties in East Texas.
According to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, they have lost power at one of their metering points.
They said crews are on their way to assess the problem. They will provide an update as soon as they know what is going on.
According to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation Outage Map, 5911 people are without power right now.
