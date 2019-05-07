Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy this morning with a few sprinkles. Temperatures will start in the 60s and warm back into the lower to mid 80s today. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. A few showers and thundershowers will be possible this afternoon and early evening, but not everyone will see the rain today. Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day with a likely chance for thunderstorms during the day and into the evening. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for 7am Wednesday through 7am Thursday due to heavy rainfall expected with these storms. As much as 4 to 5 inches of rain is possible across East Texas. Severe storms will also be possible for Wednesday afternoon with gusty winds and hail the main threats. Isolated tornadoes will be possible as well, especially during the late afternoon. Much of East Texas is in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms Wednesday into Wednesday night. Likely rain chances will continue in the forecast through the end of the week.