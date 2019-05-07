Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live! We could see a few peaks of sunshine here and there today but we will mostly be cloudy. You will also want to bring along the umbrella, we will see on and off showers throughout the afternoon. Overnight we will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting strong to possibly severe storms to come through in the late morning to early afternoon. The biggest threats that we are monitoring right now are gusty winds, heavy rainfall, small hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility for isolated tornadic activity. That system should move out in the late afternoon and evening. Another round of storms will come through early on Thursday morning but will be much weaker. We will keep rain chances in for the rest of the work week and into the start of the weekend. Sunday and Monday look to be on the drier side with the partly sunny skies.