Traffic reopened after pedestrian bridge comes down at Kilgore College

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Traffic on Business U.S. Highway 259 has been reopened after a damaged pedestrian bridge was removed.
According to TxDOT, the removal of the pedestrian bridge was completed Sunday afternoon and as of Monday morning, traffic was reopened on 259.
The bridge, located on the Kilgore College campus, was damaged when a semi-truck carrying an over-sized load crashed into the underside of the bridge. The impact created a structural weakness in the bridge.
KC police officers are stationed at the crossing and are stopping traffic as pedestrians cross the road.
At this time, it is unknown on whether there plans to rebuild the bridge.
