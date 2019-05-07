Three arrested in Henderson County armed robbery

MALAKOFF, TX (KLTV) - Three suspects were arrested following an armed robbery west of Malakoff.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said just after 3 a.m. Monday his office received a call about a home invasion in the 10,000 block of State Highway 31.
The calling party told officials two male subjects entered the residence armed with a knife and gun and told those inside, “they were the law," and held a gun to one of the victim’s heads placing the victim in the closet, according to Hillhouse.
During the investigation into the incident, law enforcement officials learned that Robert Hocutt Jr. Stetson Hall, and a male juvenile were the suspects in the robbery.
All three were taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
