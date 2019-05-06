Texas Tech University Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt signs new contract

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt has agreed to a revised contract that includes a two-year extension and an adjustment in compensation.
Hocutt has been in the eighth season since the Red Raider sports programs. He experienced unprecedented success, and the athletics program saw tremendous growth in facilities and financial support. Six programs – baseball, men’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s tennis and men’s track and field (indoor and outdoor) all finished in the top eight in the country in their respective sports.
Hocutt served on the college football playoff selection committee for three years, determining the teams that compete in the college football playoffs. He served as chairman of the committee for two of those years. Under Hocutt’s guidance, the Campaign for Fearless Champions was created, designed to enhance athletic facilities, invest in athletic scholarship endowments and provide for the future of Texas Tech Athletics.
“I am sincerely appreciative of the continued trust and support from President Schovanec, Chancellor Mitchell and the Board of Regents,” Hocutt said. “Texas Tech University and Lubbock have become home for my family and there is not a greater place. I look forward to continuing our work to elevate Texas Tech Athletics to the top echelon of college athletics.”
TTU President Lawrence Schovanec had this to say about the benefits of Hocutt’s work as Athletics Director:
“As a result of Kirby’s leadership and vision, our athletic programs have enjoyed unprecedented success,” Schovanec said. “He has assembled an administrative staff and a group of coaches who reflect his priorities to develop our student-athletes, academically and athletically, while competing at the highest level. His success in fundraising has resulted in impressive improvements in facilities and resources. He is one of the most respected athletic directors in the nation, and we are fortunate that he will continue to lead our programs at Texas Tech.”
Hocutt’s contract includes an increase in compensation to $1.5 million annually with 3 percent increases each year, beginning September 1, 2019, and an extension to August 31, 2027.
