State of industry, advancements take center stage at East Texas Energy Symposium

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - The East Texas Oil Museum and Kilgore College hosted the 10th annual East Texas Energy Symposium on Tuesday.
The symposium featured keynote speaker Mark Goloby, president of TC Technologies. He also serves as the museum’s director. This year’s symposium celebrates “10 Years of Oil and Gas Learning for the East Texas Producers.”
“By bringing in technology, things like when the bureau comes in and talks about different zones and different production areas... more economically produced, more economically operate their fields; to maximize the returns they get from them,” said Goloby.
The purpose of the symposium each year is to educate East Texas producers about new products and technology available in the field.
“We’re in a pretty good state. The gas price -- natural gas price -- is a little bit low. We don’t quite know where the price of oil is going to go just because there’s so many other things going on around the country,” Goloby said.
“From a standpoint of being able to sit here in the East Texas area and have natural gas, and look at what’s happening with all of the natural gas exports through the L&Gs that are going down, I think that’s going to be very exciting for the East Texas gas producers, so that’s good news.”
All of the proceeds from Tuesday’s symposium go back to the East Texas Oil Museum. The event is also intended to bring awareness to the museum, as well as many of the renovations recently made to it.
