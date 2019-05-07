Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies family members found dead in Winona home

WINONA, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office have identified the three people who were found dead in a Winona home Monday afternoon.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Olivia Monteagudo, along with her mother, Karen Monteagudo, 47, and her father, Vincent Monteagudo, 55, were found with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on the 900 block of Dallas Street.
Smith County deputies found the family members while performing a welfare check at the home at about 12:35 p.m.
During a press conference on Monday, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the adult half brother of Olivia, who lives out of town, had called the 911 asking for a welfare check at the home. The half brother was notified by Winona ISD after Olivia, who is an 8th grade student at Winona Middle School, didn’t show up to class.
Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger performed an inquest at the scene and ordered an autopsy. All tree were transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler.
The sheriff’s office reports the investigation is still ongoing. Smith did say on Monday all three were killed in a suspected murder-suicide.
Winona ISD reported counselors will be available all week for staff members and students.
