Smith County commissioners approve bid process for jail repairs

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners took a step Tuesday towards fixing issues at the Smith County Jail that have been pointed out by the state’s jail commission during annual inspections.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the issues are in the older portions of the jail. They include mildew in the showers and graffiti on the walls of cells.
Smith said despite one commissioner saying these are not health and safety issues, he believes they could be.
“I beg to differ,” Smith said. “It can turn into a medical issue. If the mildew turns into mold and goes airborne.”
Smith said they’ve already been working toward removing some of the graffiti using jail inmates.
“We’ve made a great step with one maintenance person and trusty labor,” Smith said. “We’ve saved the county hundreds of thousands of dollars with what we’ve remediated already, but unfortunately that process is not moving fast enough for the jail commission.”
Commissioners voted to allow the county’s purchasing director to solicit bids for the repairs. Sheriff Smith says the jail commission wanted to see the repairs done within the next four months. He believes as long as there is progress being made, jail inspectors will be understanding.
