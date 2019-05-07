Pedestrian hospitalized in Longview hit-and-run

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run in Longview.
According to Longview police, they are at the intersection of High Street and Avalon where a 20-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.
Longview police say the crash happened at about 12:38 p.m. The man was crossing High Street on the crosswalk during a green light when he was reportedly hit by a woman driving a silver Cadillac turning left onto High Street.
After allegedly striking the man, the driver continued going north on High Street before taking a right on Garfield, according to Longview police.
The victim was taken to the hospital. Details about his injuries are unknown at that this time.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update the story as details become available.
