Officials identify woman killed in Smith County RV fire

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The woman killed during as RV fire in Smith County has been identified.
Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger identified the woman as 52-year-old Tammy Kirley.
Kirley and her dog died in as RV fire at the Northgate Mobile Home Park on FM 14, just north of Loop 323, early Saturday morning.
Investigators have determined that the fire started in the bathroom of the RV, which had no smoke detectors, but the cause has yet to be determined.
Crews from Red Springs, Dixie, and the Lindale Fire Departments were at the scene. Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.
