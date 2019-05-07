N. Dakota man killed in crash after stealing police car

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live)- The Grand Forks Police Department said traffic was backed up after a man crashed a stolen squad car into an oncoming semi Monday evening and died.
Authorities were performing a welfare check on the man when they found out there was a warrant out for his arrest.
As officers went to arrest him, the man became violent and attempted to disarm one of the officers.
After a failed attempt to disarm the officer, police say the man jumped into a squad car and fled the scene.
Police said the man veered into the path of an oncoming semi-truck at a high rate of speed and collided with the truck.
He died at the scene.
The incident caused lane closures on the interstate for part of the evening.
The truck driver did not sustain any injuries, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.