LETU engineering students test their bridge-building skills over pond

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A group of civil engineering students at LeTourneau University in Longview tested their bridge-building skills Tuesday afternoon.
The bridge they built is called a cantilever bridge in which each span is constructed from cantilevers built out sideways from piers.
The freshman civil engineering students used barrels they slowly filled with water to test just how much weight the bridge could successfully hold. The goal was to have the bridge hold 1,500 pounds.
