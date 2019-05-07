2 suspects in custody in Colorado school shooting, injuries reported

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (Gray News) - A police spokesperson said that two people are in custody and “multiple people” are injured at a shooting at school about 15 miles south of Denver.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:53 p.m. local time to the STEM Academy School, and the sheriff’s office said this is an “unstable situation.”
Police are looking for a third person, but have not said if that person is a suspect or a person of interest.
Video from the scene shows SWAT officers, multiple ambulances and medical helicopter from different jurisdictions.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also is responding to the scene.
Two hospitals are reporting to local media they have victims, but have not said how many.
STEM School Highlands Ranch is a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades - with an elementary, middle and high school.
This shooting comes a couple of weeks after the 20th anniversary of when teenage gunmen attacked Columbine High School killed 12 classmates and a teacher.
Columbine High School is 7 miles away from STEM Academy.
