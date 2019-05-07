Former students donate brick in honor of longtime teacher

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A group of former TYLER ISD students came together Tuesday to honor a longtime educator.
Becky Berry taught in the district for more than 30 years. Along the way, she taught and inspired hundreds of students.
They thanked her by revealing a brick they bought and named in her honor at the Woman’s Building in Tyler, which is undergoing renovations.
Berry called the honor overwhelming.
"I’m just really speechless. Through the years when I see them in the grocery store or see them out and about and they rush over and say something kind, and it just makes me feel so good. But then for it to happen all at once and so many of them, it’s overwhelming. It just is,’ Berry said.
This week is teacher appreciation week.
