First Alert Weather Day in effect for Wednesday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A strong upper level low pressure system will move into the Southern Plains Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Much of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk (30% chance) for severe storms Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the low in parts of Texas and Oklahoma and hold together overnight into Wednesday morning. These storms will move into East Texas midday Wednesday and as the temperatures warm, more energy will result in more thunderstorm develop along the line into Wednesday afternoon.
Flash flooding will be likely in some areas and a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for many East Texas counties from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. Two to four inches of rainfall will be possible.
High winds and hail will also be a possibility with these storms and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. This line of thunderstorms will weaken and move out of East Texas by Wednesday late evening, but more storms could develop and move through the region overnight into early Thursday morning.