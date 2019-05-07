East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the weather where you live... First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. The SPC, or the Storm Prediction Center, has placed much of East Texas under an ENHANCED Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms during the day on Wednesday. Therefore, a First Alert Weather Day has been declared. All 4 severe weather risks are possible during the day. Very gusty thunderstorm winds are likely in the stronger storms...nearing 70 mph. Pockets of large hail will be possible. Very heavy rainfall may cause some flash flooding and an isolated tornado or two remain possible. Please remain Weather Alert during the day, especially from near sunrise until late afternoon when the strongest of the storms should be moving through. A few isolated strong to severe storms will then be possible overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as a dry-line moves through. More heavy rainfall will be possible as we head into Friday and Saturday.