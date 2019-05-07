East Texas Ag News: Fertilizing vegetables in spring garden

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - As soon as tomatoes and peppers first set fruit, you'll want to lightly apply nitrogen fertilizer about 12 to 14 inches from the base of the plants.
The fertilizer, also known as side dressing, will keeps the plants vigorous and growing which allows them to set and mature the maximum amount of fruit without stunting the growth of the plants.
Cool season vegetables, like lettuce and spinach, will begin bolting or flowering and quickly go down in quality once it gets hot.
You’ll want to harvest them soon and replant empty spots with warm-season vegetables like okra, sweet potatoes, pumpkins or watermelons.
