East Texan wins new car in United Way raffle

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas man has a new car after winning the United Way raffle.
Herbert Washington won a new Volkswagen during the United Way’s raffle drawing Tuesday morning.
Washington is a machine operator at Train where he’s worked for the past 49 years. His wife Rita has worked there for 20 years. Herbert has been giving to the United Way of Smith County since the beginning.
The new Volkswagen was donated by Patterson Tyler Volkswagen. Anyone who pledged at least $5 a week during the 2018 fundraising campaign was entered into the raffle, according to the United Way’s Facebook page.
