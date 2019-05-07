DPS: Woman involved in crash that injured Lufkin officer turns herself in

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a woman who was involved in a crash that injured a Lufkin police officer has turned herself in.
According to DPS, on May 4, Nakishia Samuels, 40, of Lufkin, was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Business US 59 in Angelina County that injured Lufkin Police Officer Seth Thompson.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Officer Thompson was investigating a crash when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Samuels. Officer Thompson was transported by medical helicopter to UT Tyler for treatment.
DPS said based on the investigation conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, Samuels was charged with possession of a dangerous drug (Class A misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance-schedule 3 (Class A misdemeanor) and driving while license invalid-intoxication (Class B misdemeanor).
Earlier this afternoon, Nakishia Samuels turned herself into law enforcement. Samuels was processed and booked into the Angelina County jail on all three charges.
This remains an active case and the Angelina County District Attorneys’ Office will receive a full investigative report when the investigation is completed.
