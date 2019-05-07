Dez Bryant hits field for first time since tearing his Achilles

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - For months people have wondered when we would see Dez Bryant back on the field.
The Lufkin native made headlines last November when he signed with the Saints to only tear his Achilles on the second day of practice.
Well Dez is back running on the field. The wide reciver posted a video to his instagram page on Monday showing him running routes. Dez probably game many fans a heart attack on his first rout when he fell to the ground trying to catch the ball. Relief ensued as he hopped up and kept going.
“First time running in a long time,” Bryant wrote in the post. “Building confidence.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.