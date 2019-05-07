Couple involved in Lufkin police officer accident grateful he saved their lives

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - An East Texas couple says they’re grateful for a police officer who protected them during a traffic incident recently.
Jerry Sneed was pulled over by Officer Seth Thompson just before the accident.
“We thought that it was another wreck from the tires getting blown out on the curb, and if you notice there is a Spanish guy standing there hollering ‘look out!’ If he wouldn’t have hollered something and Officer Thompson wouldn’t have looked back to see what’s going on, and when I looked over there I was being pushed back against my truck and then I fell,” said Sneed.
Sneed said he immediately took action and called for police backup on officer Thompson’s radio.
“Get help for him, I mean as bad of shape he was, we were really worried about him not making it, “said Sneed.
And he also stopped traffic.
“Traffic wouldn’t stop, so I ran out there because there were more people attending to him, so I just ran out there and went to stopping traffic, so they could over there to help him out,” said Sneed.
In dashcam video from a witness, you can see a white SUV crossing lanes of traffic on Timberland Drive and plowing through the Cox Muffler parking lot before hitting the Lufkin police vehicle.
And body-cam video from Officer Thompson shows he was asking for license and insurance from driver Sneed when the SUV hit him.
Cheryl Guillaume Sneed, Jerry’s wife, was with him during the accident. She said she is grateful that they were able to help Officer Thompson.
“You hear a lot of people down the police about all of the things that they do. You know, his life matters, him and everybody else, and I’m sure when he kissed his wife and son goodbye that morning he didn’t think he would be laying on that ground and going to Tyler,” said Sneed.
Sneed and his wife said they are grateful for Officer Thompson’s bravery and are grateful to be alive.
“Had he not shoved Jerry I don’t know where he would be right now. He may be with Officer Thompson, or I may be planning a funeral,” said Sneed.
All three Lulfkin Whataburger locations are hosting a fundraiser for Officer Thompson Wednesday, May 8.
They will be donating 50 percent of all sales from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help with Thompson’s recovery.
