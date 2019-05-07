Community remembers Winona 8th grader after father shot, killed her, her mother

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The father of a family found shot to death in Winona has been named as the shooter.
Officials say 55-year-old Vincent Monteagudo shot his wife, his 13-year-old daughter, and himself in their home in Smith County.
Fourteen-year-old Olivia Monteagudo loved riding horses and playing clarinet in the Winona Middle School Band.
“She felt at home when she was around us and a part of the band family,” said Winona Band Director Adah Ketner.
Family friends describe Olivia and her parents, Vincent and Karen Monteagudo, as a happy and loving family.
“They were very outgoing and made sure they put Olivia first,” family friend Karen Green said.
Those who knew the family best say they can’t understand why Vincent Monteagudo would shoot his wife and daughter.
“Shocked, devastated, sad, confused. I’m so very confused,” said Winona teacher Patricia Harrison.
For now, authorities will continue working to find out what happened inside this home.
“Life is important. Going through something like this, it makes you more aware,” Harrison said.
The Winona ISD Superintendent said a vigil will be held Thursday for Olivia.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.