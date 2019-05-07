City of Troup addresses concerns about trains stopping at busy railroad crossing

TROUP, TX (KLTV) - Before there was Troup, there were trains.
“If it weren’t for the railroad, Troup wouldn’t be here,” Mayor Joe Carlyle said.
But those trains are often a source of frustration for the people who live and travel through the city. At times, the train comes to a complete stop at the West Duval Street crossing, forcing motorists to figure out a way around it.
“In some worst-case scenarios, you almost have to go to Arp to get around,” Carlyle said. "Or you have to go almost down to Mixon to get around to the south.”
Carlyle says the problem is the city has no ground to stand on when it comes to telling a train to move.
“We can’t ticket them," Carlyle said. “We can’t penalize them in any way for blocking the tracks.”
Federal rules don’t give state or local governments the authority to enforce time limits, leaving cities like Troup with no real solution.
"All of our efforts to do something about this have been met with sort of the same answers and that is the railroad trumps everybody,” he said.
On one side of the tracks, is the town’s police department. Carlyle says to his knowledge, there have been no major issues with stopped trains preventing first responders from getting to an emergency.
More than anything, he says it’s just a big inconvenience.
“We live in this world where we have a limited amount of authority over some things and because the railroad is governed by the federal government, not the state or local government, we cannot stop this from happening."
Carlyle says he has noticed many of the trains are now stopping south of the crossing and commends the railroad for working to do better.
