Caddo Mounds State Historic Site hosts volunteer day to aid in tornado recovery effort

This volunteer day was originally organized by Alisa Ripley at Cushing ISD, but other groups have indicated that they are planning on helping us that day as well: The Alabama- Coushatta Tribe of Texas, East Texas Chapter of Master Naturalist, and the Choctaw-Apache Tribe of Ebarb, Louisiana to name a few. We want to thank all of the volunteers that have already contributed time to helping at Caddo Mounds—a special Texas historic and cultural site.

Facebook, Caddo Mounds State Historic Site