Better East Texas: Research facts before rejecting vaccines

It is alarming especially since the measles were considered completely eliminated in the United States for years. But thanks largely to a growing percentage of anti-vaxxers – those parents that refuse to get their children vaccinated, we have a new outbreak. This is the latest symptom of the small but growing anti-vaccination movement. Some parents refuse to vaccinate their children for various reasons both religious and personal, but it appears the largest reason is that they don’t trust the vaccine and everything that goes with it.