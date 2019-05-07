Better East Texas: Research facts before rejecting vaccines

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The United States is experiencing the highest outbreak of measles in more than 20 years with more than 700 cases reported. That may not seem like a lot, but it is the tip of the spear of what health officials fear will be a larger outbreak. And that is a very serious condition.
It is alarming especially since the measles were considered completely eliminated in the United States for years. But thanks largely to a growing percentage of anti-vaxxers – those parents that refuse to get their children vaccinated, we have a new outbreak. This is the latest symptom of the small but growing anti-vaccination movement. Some parents refuse to vaccinate their children for various reasons both religious and personal, but it appears the largest reason is that they don’t trust the vaccine and everything that goes with it.
Suspicions about drug companies, the federal government and just the desire of letting natural conditions address viruses like the measles have led to a decrease in vaccinations but a rise in measles cases. No vaccine is 100 percent effective and yes, there is a threat of side effects, but the chances are small. In fact, it is more dangerous to travel in a car that to get a vaccine – by far.
So, while this is a personal decision made by parents, fueled at times with mis-information, the threat from measles and other viruses is very real. If you are on the fence on vaccines, get more info but don’t just look for stories that are counter to the hard facts. Your child’s health and the health of others may depend on it.
