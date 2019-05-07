86-acre development planned across from Village at Cumberland Park

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Developers have submitted an application to allow more business near the Village at Cumberland Park, across from Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
The application which is submitted to the planning and zoning commission for its Tuesday meeting is requesting a zone change to “Planned Mixed Use District.”
“The Developer’s intent is to provide additional commercial and retail lots for development in the South Broadway corridor. In addition, a limited acreage will be made available for medium-density multifamily residential development and/or lodging (hotel) to foster a pedestrian-friendly, urban village environment. The proximity to Faulkner Park, located immediately to the west, makes the Property a prime location for a mixed-use center in accordance with one of the key targets of the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan,” according to the zoning narrative.
The development would sit on 86.604 acres and would be located on the west side of South Broadway Avenue and bounded by Cumberland Drive on the north and Market Square Boulevard on the south.
The planning and zoning commission meets at 1:30 p.m.
If the commission approves the request, the measure will go before city council for final approval.
