12-year-old in Kansas accused of stabbing boy during argument over video games

WICHITA, KS (KWCH/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after a 12-year-old allegedly threw a knife at his back following a fight about video games, KWCH reports.
Police say the 9-year-old, 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were playing video games Saturday night in Wichita, KS, when they began arguing.
During the fight, the 12-year-old allegedly got a knife and threw it at the 9-year-old’s back. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Doctors say he’ll be OK.
The 12-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.
Police say the 9-year-old and 13-year-old are brothers.
