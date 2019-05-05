Woman killed by train as she sat on tracks

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -
A horrifying scene for onlookers at an East Texas railroad section as a woman sitting on the tracks was killed by a locomotive.
Investigators say a 39-year old woman was hit and killed Saturday night near Ferry street in Gladewater, near the old antique district.
Flowers have now been placed at the site of where the gruesome incident happened.
"All the warning devices were in place. The crossing came down the lights were flashing. Engineer was blowing the horn, all the warning signals were in place," said Gladewater police chief Gordon Freeman.
Witnesses say earlier in the evening, they saw the woman spray painting the tracks for some unknown reason.
"Something moving that large that fast, the train, the tonnage is astronomical. Once they get that train to 40 miles per hour, it's going to take 5 football fields to shut it down." the chief said.
One witness said the woman either couldn't, or didn't make an effort to leave the tracks as the train approached.
Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene about a dozen feet south of the track.
"With the eyewitness accounts and the investigations, it's believed this incident is an unfortunate accident," Gordon said.
Gladewater police and Union Pacific railroad are conducting separate investigations.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.