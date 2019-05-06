Who is Veronica? That’s the big question in Big Sandy

BIG SANDY, TX (KLTV) - A mysterious sign in Big Sandy is getting a lot of attention. The sign is posted across the street from City Hall at the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 155
Mayor Sonny Parsons says there have been at least three signs — all about someone named Veronica. The first sign popped up in February.
The current sign reads: “Veronica y ou are so beautiful. No one compares to you.”
City officials say there are 1,343 people in Big Sandy and they don’t know of anyone named Veronica.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum went to Big Sandy City Hall to see what he could find out about.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.