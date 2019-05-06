TRAFFIC ALERT: Light at Shiloh/Rice Road and Broadway will be temporarily out of service Tuesday

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The City of Tyler said the traffic light at the Shiloh/Rice Road and South Broadway intersection will be temporarily out of service Tuesday.
According to the city, the signal box at the intersection requires replacement. The replacement is scheduled to take place between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
They said during this time, it is expected that there will be a 30-minute timeframe where the traffic lights will be out of service. The Tyler Police Department will have officers on site to direct traffic.
Drivers should anticipate delays and travel with caution near the intersection to ensure the safety of themselves, other drivers, workers and first responders on scene.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.